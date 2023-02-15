Courtyard Renovations Near Completion at UM SMC at Chestertown

Thanks to the generosity of local residents, the courtyard at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown has undergone a much-needed refresh. The courtyard is a secure outdoor space used by patient and team members for meals, relaxation and occasional meetings.

“The old pavilion has been removed and a new one installed,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, Executive Director, UM Chester River Health Foundation. “We’ve also purchased new furniture, and fresh landscaping in the spring will complete the project.”

“We can’t wait to enjoy our lunch under the new pavilion,” said Sherrie Hill, Clinical Coordinator, Cardio pulmonary Rehabilitation. “We are grateful to have this beautiful space for team members and patients and family members to enjoy.”

The project was funded primarily by Chestertown residents Wendy Sand Eckel and her husband, Robert Roth, who is a member of the UM Shore Regional Health Board of Directors.

Construction and walkway repair was completed by KRM Construction Company LLC; tree removal was performed by Sharp Lawn and Tree; and Lywood Electric Company provided electrical services.

Additional funds are being raised through donations to the Foundation’s annual appeal. To make a donation, visit umcrhf.org/donate.

