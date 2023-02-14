Melissa Kelly Joins For All Seasons Board of Directors

Melissa Kelly of Easton has recently joined the Board of Directors of For All Seasons. Kelly is currently the Eastern Shore External Affairs Manager for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst). Before this, she was the Eastern Shore Regional Director for U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. She has an extensive background in health care, having served as Operation Coordinator for the Diagnostic & Imaging Center for the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and Practice Manager for the University of Maryland Community Medical Group, as well as Coordinator of the University of Maryland Clark Comprehensive Breast Center.

She is a graduate of Shore Leadership and attended Chesapeake College. Her civic involvement includes being a Board Member for U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen’s Service Academy Nomination Board and a Member of the Mid Shore Local Health Improvement Coalition, Telehealth Subcommittee Member. She also served as President of the Soroptimist International of Talbot County.

“I’m a resource person and a connector. I am eager to help connect stakeholders to For All Seasons to support new facilities and meet the current demand for mental health services,” Kelly states. “Behavioral health is a huge priority for every local institution. Anything we can do to better support people within our communities and their mental health will ultimately help drive economic development and growth for our region.”

“We are excited to welcome Melissa to the Board of For All Seasons. Her background, enthusiasm, and skillset are a great addition and will help the board continue to grow and serve the mission of the organization,” comments Leslie Sea, President of For All Seasons Board Directors.