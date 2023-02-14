Explore The James Webb Space Telescope Images at OCC

Join the Oxford Community Center for a Truly Out of this World Experience.

At 5:30 PM on Thursday, March 23rd, Darshan Kakkad, PhD, astrophysicist, and a fellow at both Oxford University, as well as the Space Telescope Science Institute, in Baltimore, will present and discuss images currently being received from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Launched from Kourou, French Guiana on Christmas in 2021, the first images from the Webb Telescope were released to the public on July 11, 2022. Designed primarily for near-infrared astronomy, the Webb Telescope can detect objects up to 100 times fainter than the Hubble Telescope, giving the Webb Telescope the capacity to conduct investigations into the formation of the first stars, the first galaxies, as well as potentially habitable exoplanets. Named after James E Webb, the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration from 1961 to 1968, the Webb Telescope is operated by the Space Telescope Science Institute.

Dr. Kakkad has a special interest in the presence of supermassive black holes in the center of galaxies and after his presentation, he will address questions from the audience.

For more information and to reserve your seat, please RSVP at www.oxfordcc.org. For more details on the Webb Telescope visit https://webbtelescope.org/contents/news-releases/2023/news-2023-101.html

The program is free, with donations welcomed. OCC’s mission is to provide the region with a year-round schedule of free or reduced-fee educational, cultural and recreational programs and events.