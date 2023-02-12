CBMM, Chesapeake College to Host Marine Welding Course

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake College are partnering this spring to host a marine welding course.

The seven-session course, WEL: Special Topics–Marine Welding Processes, is scheduled for Monday evenings, March 27–May 8, from 6–8:30pm. The cost is $850 with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Advance registration for the program is required at bit.ly/MarineWelding2023.

Over seven weeks, course participants will delve into marine welding processes, gaining an understanding of the environmental and process-based concerns associated with welding in a marine environment while learning the basics of GMAW (MIG) and GTAW (TIG) processes.

Students will explore different ferrous and non-ferrous metals, focused on steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and copper-based alloy while gaining understanding of galvanic scale, different metals, and degradation above and below the waterline.

All sessions will be held at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Md., except for session two held in CBMM’s working Shipyard. No prior welding experience necessary. All tools and materials are included with the cost of registration.

Full and partial participant scholarships are available. Interested participants can email Shipyard Education Programs Manager Jenn Kuhn at jkuhn@cbmm.org for more information.

Scholarship opportunities for this course are supported by CBMM’s Regional Folklife Center under the Maryland Traditions program of the Maryland State Arts Council.

In addition to tuition savings for courses like this one, CBMM members enjoy free general admission as well as access to exclusive discounts, perks, programming, and CBMM’s virtual portal. For more information on becoming a member, visit cbmm.org/membership or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or druzicka@cbmm.org.