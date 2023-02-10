Tred Avon Players Plans to Make Time Stand in Oxford

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tred Avon Players opens its 42nd season with TIME STANDS STILL, a smart, witty and thought-provoking drama. The show runs February 16-26 and will be performed in partnership with the Oxford Community Center at 200 Oxford Road, Oxford, Md.

Written by Donald Margulies and directed by Ed Langrell, TIME STANDS STILL is set in a loft in Brooklyn. The story revolves around Sarah (Mary Ann Emerson), a photojournalist who has returned from covering the Iraq war after being injured by a roadside bomb, and her reporter boyfriend James (Zachary Schlag) who is swamped by guilt after leaving Sarah alone in Iraq. They receive a visit from their friend Richard (Bill Gross), a photo editor, who introduces them to his new girlfriend Mandy (Ashley Chroniger), who is much younger than he. The play focuses on their relationships and Sarah and James’ prospects at a more conventional life.

The Spy asked Ed and Mary Ann to stop by the Spy studio last week to hear about the production.

TIME STANDS STILL opens on Thursday, February 16 and runs for seven performances through Sunday, February 26. Thrifty Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons are at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd in Oxford. Tickets are adults $25 / students $15 (no fee added.) Thrifty Thursday (February 16) and Sunday matinees sell out quickly!

NOTE: TIME STANDS STILL contains adult content and language that may not be appropriate for younger audience members.