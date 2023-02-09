Artists – It’s Time to Enter Local Color

The Working Artists Forum (WAF), under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival, sponsors a juried and judged art exhibit each year entitled “Local Color”. Local Color features two-dimensional art in various painting mediums. Eligibility to enter includes all artists residing on the Delmarva Peninsula in MD, DE or VA, as well as any member of WAF, with the exception of any artists who have been juried into the Plein Air – Easton Competition.

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT – WHERE and WHEN?

Local Color is held at Christ Church in Easton, Maryland.

This year the dates for Local Color are July 20 through July 23, 2023.

WHEN TO ENTER? NOW – Entries are being accepted NOW online until March 12, 2023.

HOW TO ENTER – THE JURYING PROCESS

Go to https://workingartistsforum.com/local-color/ for the Prospectus for all pertinent information and to enter the jurying process.

WHAT TO ENTER FOR JURYING? Enter images of your best original two-dimensional work that are Studio or Plein Air Paintings in the mediums of acrylic, watercolor, oil, and pastels. These are samples of your work, and not necessarily those that will be in the exhibit if you are juried into the show. See the Prospectus online for the rules on work in the exhibit.

WHEN WILL ARTISTS BE NOTIFIED OF ACCEPTANCE – Notification will be by email no later than March 28, 2023.

2023 JUROR and JUDGE –

Juror: ZufarBikbov, Second Place Winner, 2022 Plein Air Easton

Judge: Charlie Hunter, Grand Prize Winner, 2022 Plein Air Easton

AWARDS AND OPENING: Awards totaling $1800 will be announced at 12 noon, with a reception to follow on July 20 at the exhibit at Christ Church.

HOURS THE EXHIBIT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC –

Thursday – July 20 – 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Friday – July 21 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday – July 22 – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday – July 23 – 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

QUESTIONS? Contact the Local Color Chairperson: Carol McClees by email at carolmccleesfineart@gmail.com or call 443-994-5996 For information on PAE Information visit www.pleinaireaston.com