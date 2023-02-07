Local Board to Accept Applications for FEMA Funds

Kent County, MD has been selected to receive $9,392 under Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) based upon the available statistics of its total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions.

The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) is a Federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS/FEMA) made up of members from the United Way Worldwide, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, USA, The Jewish Federation, the American Red Cross, and The National Council of the Church of Christ.

The United Way of Kent County has coordinated a Local Board made up of fourteen organizations to evaluate requests and determine the distribution of funds. Eligible agencies to apply for funding include those providing shelter, food, supplies (diapers, feminine hygiene products), rental and utility assistance and building code repairs/accessibility improvements.

The Local Board for Kent County members are: Chester Valley Ministers Association, Chestertown Havurah, Kent County Emergency Services, Kent Community Food Pantry, Local Management Board, Mount Olive Church, Rebuilding Together Kent County, American Red Cross of Delmarva, Sacred Heart Church, Salvation Army, Samaritan Group, United Way of Kent County, Upper Shore Aging, and Women in Need.

The National Board has been entrusted through the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act “to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services” by local social service organizations for people across our Nation who are hungry, homeless, and in economic crisis. Congress has appropriated $130,000,000 to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. The National Board selects jurisdictions (cities or counties) for funding, not specific agencies. These are not state/county government or United Way funds.

For further information or an application to apply, please contact Hope Clark at executivedirector@unitedwayofkentcounty.org. The application is due on March 2 at 5 pm.