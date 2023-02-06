Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Wetland Plant is Named for its Seed Pods?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native wetland plant is aptly named for its seed pods?
Last week we asked you about splitbeard broomsedge (Andropogon ternarius)! This showy native warm-season grass grows in poor, sandy soils in full sun. In fall, it produces fluffy and silvery seed heads, which are a food source for songbirds and small mammals. Some animals will also use the grass and seeds as nesting material and cover.
#adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #mysterygrass #nativegrass #mysteryplant #knowyourseedpods #winterinterest
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.