Local Artist Featured in CBMM’s The Changing Chesapeake Art Exhibit

Local Easton Artist Pat Lang’s 11×14 oil painting “Winter on the Neck ” was selected for “The Changing Chesapeake” art exhibit at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. The exhibit will open Wednesday, March 1, 2023 and will continue through February 25, 2024. The museum is located at 213 N. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD, phone 410-745-2916.

A choice of questions were available to the artists to choose from with their entry. The question chosen by Pat Lang was “How has the way you identify with and are inspired by the Chesapeake evolved?” Pat’s answer was to explain that prior to moving to Easton her experience with the Chesapeake Bay area was limited as being the route taken to the ocean resorts. Since living here in Easton, and enjoying bayside property owned by family members in the Neck District of Cambridge, she has come to appreciate the beauty of the Bay and its surrounding areas. She further replied that as an artist, the inspiration offered in this area is unlimited, and that the Chesapeake Bay area is a “work of art” and all efforts should be made to preserve this natural masterpiece.

Her painting was inspired by the beauty at the water’s edge in the Neck District on the Chesapeake Bay in Cambridge, Maryland, working from a photo taken there.

Pat is a member of the Working Artists Forum in Easton, the Chestertown RiverArts in Chestertown, and the Art League of Ocean City, and is included in the family of artists at Tish Fine Art Plus gallery in Chestertown. She also participates in a number of area art shows, such as Local Color, Kent Island Federation of Art shows, and others. Visit https://patlangartist.weebly.com/ and on social media at facebook.com/patlangartist and Instagram.com/patlangartist to see more of her art.