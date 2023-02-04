Letter to Editor: Give Ukraine F-16s

We should give Ukraine F-16 fighters now rather than later.

Why is Biden reluctant to do so? It seems he is afraid of escalating the war by allowing Putin to think he would be justified in using tactical nuclear weapons. To me this seems like a game of chicken where Putin is winning. Putin keeps playing the nuclear scare card, and Biden is blinking. He seems to think that if we ramp up our help a little at a time maybe Putin won’t notice.

Putin can’t defeat Ukraine’s fighters, so he takes out his wrath on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, Ukraine doesn’t dare attack Russia because they would appear be an aggressor country attacking Mother Russia – which really could provoke a nuclear response. The “rules” seem to be that Ukraine is allowed to defend its own territory by any means other than hitting Russian itself.

I didn’t think I would ever see a war of conquest again. A war where a large country decides to take over a small country which meant them no harm. A war where a large country gives absolute power to one individual who decides to add territory to his country simply because he can. A war instigated by a dictator for his own glorification. Isn’t this what the UN was created to prevent?

Ukraine is not asking us to shed blood for them. They are simply asking for the weaponry required to put up a good defense and reclaim ground illegally lost to Putin’s mercenaries.

We’re already giving Ukraine Bradley AFVs, Stryker APCs, and Abrams Tanks, most of which won’t help in the short term. Germany and other NATO countries are sending Leopard 2 tanks. Why not give Ukraine something that will help right away? F-16’s would not only be of immediate benefit, they would also provide necessary air cover for the armored vehicles on the way.

This is another situation where NATO countries are willing to give Ukraine some of their weaponry, but only if the US leads the way.

Mr. Biden, please lead the way.

Bob Moores

Chestertown