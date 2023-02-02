The Importance of Access: The Academy Art Museum Eliminates Admissions Fee

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It seems like a relatively minor policy decision for the Academy Art Museum to drop its three-dollar admissions charge, but it’s actually a big deal.

While the common-sense approach of asking a visitor’s fee to enjoy the Museum was reasonable, what needed to be calculated was the significant turn-off it turned out to be for first-time goers. While the revenue from this fee was modest, the asking for money to come into the Museum spoke volumes about the sometimes hidden barriers to building inclusion and diversity. With free admissions, the AAM could immediately reach an entirely new audience for the relatively small loss of revenue.

This change is yet another example of how the Academy was making good on its strategic goal to broaden its audience from all walks of life.

The Spy sat down with AAM Board Chair Nanny Trippe and Director Sarah Jesse to understand more clearly how meaningful this policy change has been for the Mid-Shore community.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.