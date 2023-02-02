New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County

A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.

“Caroline County is a mental health care desert. Three years ago when the last time data was compiled there was only one mental health provider for every 2,000 Caroline County residents. Since then, many of the existing providers have moved into private practice, accepting only private insurance or asking clients to pay for services entirely out of pocket. Other providers have closed down altogether. For All Seasons is integral to Caroline County’s overall health and resilience,” stated Beth Anne Dorman, President and CEO of For All Seasons.

“Opening this office reflects our commitment to showing up for Caroline County and its residents. Debuting this new, larger, more state-of-the-art office is a bold statement about the importance of accessible mental health care. These four walls represent hope for a bright, healthy, and thriving Caroline County today and for the future.”

Beth Brewster, Supervisor of Food Services at Caroline County Public Schools, who attended the open house, added, “The number of mental health issues after the pandemic was overwhelming. To have this beautiful facility and friendly staff filling the mental health needs of Caroline County is huge. Part of the holistic approach to helping our families be whole is addressing their mental health.”

Ja Quaya Beasley, Client Services Specialist in the Denton Office, commented, “We have more than doubled our space for clinicians and clients, as well as added space for play therapy in our Denton office. Our clients come in with smiles on their faces, enjoying the welcoming space. It has made a big difference for clients and how they feel about being here.”

For crisis support on the Mid-Shore, contact For All Seasons’ 24-Hour Hotlines: 410.820.5600 for English or 410.829.6143 for Spanish or text in English and Spanish.

