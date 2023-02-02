Luke Whalen, MD, Named Medical Director of SRH Emergency Department at Cambridge

University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Cambridge has named Luke Whalen, MD, as medical director. Dr. Whalen has served UM Shore Regional Health as an emergency medicine physician since 2018.

A cum laude graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St, Mary’s City, Md., Dr. Whalen earned his medical degree in 2014 from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Va. and completed a four-year residency in emergency medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital in 2018.

Dr. Whalen’s experience includes research and teaching as well as the practice of emergency medicine. While pursuing his medical degree, he participated in research on intervention to reduce inappropriate coagulation testing, and comparison of attending physician and nursing evaluations of emergency resident evaluations. As an undergraduate student, he completed a summer research fellowship at the National Cancer Institute at the National Institute of Health.

During his residency, Dr. Whalen’s teaching experience included proctoring and debriefing case and procedural simulations for medical students and residents. He also provided hands-on training on the use of bedside ultrasound to Yale Medical School students and residents.

“Dr. Whalen is a fantastic addition to our leadership team in emergency medicine at Shore,” said Walt Atha, MD, Regional Director of Emergency Medicine at UM SRH. “He is committed to his career here; in fact, he secured a position with our practice early in his residency long before beginning his formal employment. He is a stellar emergency physician who is highly respected by all of his colleagues and coworkers. His careful and astute observation of the needs and opportunities in the Cambridge Emergency Department and his calm, steady leadership style will add tremendously to our ability to care for the patients of Dorchester County and beyond.”

