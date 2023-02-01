Senior Nation: Take Care of Your Heart

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, one in four deaths are caused by heart disease. The good news? Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions, even for people who already have heart disease.

Only you can change your lifestyle. It’s time to take action and get moving now!

Wear, share and rock your best RED on Friday, February 3rd. Meet in the auditorium at 10:00 and join our group walk around the block, followed by healthy snacks!

Susan Covey is the Fitness Director for Bayleigh Chase in Easton