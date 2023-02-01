Discovering Discover Easton’s Plans for 2023: A Chat with Director Holly DeKarske

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Easton slowly crawls its way back to the world of “normal”l after the Covid pandemic, the town is finally getting its mojo back after more than two years of hibernation. And one sign of this comeback is the robust agenda that Discover Easton (a.k.a. Easton Economic Development Corporation) has set out for 2023.

With the “Discover Easton” trademark now legally owned by the city, the EEDC is doubling down on several initiatives to bring tourists and residents back downtown. With a full year of special events (almost one every month), Discover Easton has embraced the successful use of weekend programming to bring families to eat, shop, and have some fun. But it doesn’t stop there.

In the Spy’s first interview with EEDC’s executive director, Holly DeKarske, it turns out that there are several other priorities on this list, including the branding of the now booming new Hill community, with its growing list of restaurants and shops along Dover and Aurora Streets. Holly also describes some challenges of limited commercial property easily converted to restaurants and the importance of continuing beautification throughout town.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about Discover Easton please go here. For more information about Easton Economic Development Corporation please go here.