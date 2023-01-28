WAF Presents Check to Academy Art Museum

Betty Huang, President of the Working Artists Forum, was very pleased, on behalf of WAF, to present a check to Sarah Jesse, Director at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, in the amount of $1,000.

Working Artist Forum is an active art organization with a membership of over 100 professional artists that has enjoyed a relationship with the Academy Art Museum for many years and meets monthly there.

WAF has requested a specific distribution of the donation in order to encourage and support the arts in the community. $200 is earmarked as a WAF award for an entry in the Museum’s Annual Members Exhibition entitled “Best of Eastern Shore Scene,” and $300 to support artists-in-need that wish to take classes at the Academy. Lastly, $500 is to be used to support children-in-need to attend the Academy’s summer camp program.

An important part of the mission of WAF is to sponsor numerous art exhibit opportunities for its members, both locally and beyond, throughout the year, including the well-known and well-attended Local Color exhibit held at Christ Church in downtown Easton during the week of Plein Air Easton in July.

Through the support and purchase of paintings by artists who have been juried into the Local Color art show, WAF has been actively promoting and encouraging the arts with its contributions of art supply DickBlick.com gift cards to 33 school art departments of local schools each year.

For more information on WAF, visit WorkingArtistsForum.com