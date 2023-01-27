Kristen Owen Appointed to Chester River Health Foundation Board

Chester River Health Foundation (CRHF) recently elected Chestertown native Kristen Owen to its board of directors for a three-year term. Chester River Health Foundation raises funds to enhance excellence in health care at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Owen, a vice president at Chesapeake Bank and Trust, is deeply rooted in the community and has served on the boards and/or committees of multiple non-profit organizations including Downtown Chestertown Association, Main Street Chestertown, Inc., Garfield Center for the Arts, and Kent School, Inc.

“The Foundation consistently helps fund state-of-the-art medical equipment and services, allowing our small community to access high-quality healthcare close to home,” said Owen.“As a life-long resident, it is an honor for me to be a part of this important work.”

“Kristen has a strong record of advocating for causes that are important to her and is well-known in the community,” said Richard Barker, Chair, CRHF. “We are grateful that she is sharing her time and talents for the benefit of community health care.”

In addition to Barker, Owen joins other members of the CRHF Board: Sandra Bjork, Esquire, vice chair; Carol Hilty Droge; Jack Edson, secretary; Sue Edson, hospital auxiliary president; Michael Faust; JoAnne Hahey, CFO, UM Shore Regional Health and Foundation treasurer; Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health and Foundation President; Libby Woolever, assistant secretary; and Sigrid Whaley.

For more information about the Foundation’s efforts, please contact Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director, 410-810-5660 or visit the Foundation’s web site at www.umcrhf.org.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 12 hospitals and 10 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.