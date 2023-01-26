United Way Elects New Board Members

United Way of Kent County (UWKC) has announced the addition of three new Board members.

Matthew Groppe of Worton is an executive at Purolator International and has held previous board positions with International Shipping Associations. He and his wife are one-year residents of Kent County.

Johnnie Johnson served as Director of Admissions at Georgetown College in Georgetown, KY, prior to joining Washington College as Vice President for Enrollment Management in September 2022. He has also served as the Affiliate Presidents Council Coordinator with the National Association of College Admissions Counseling (NACAC), as president of the Kentucky Association of College Admissions Counseling (KYACAC), as a board member of the YMCA Black Achievers Program and is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Amanda Nelson Parks, a native of Kent County, is the owner and operator of Fit Flock, LLC, located in Chestertown. She is the Vice President of The Chester River Wellness Alliance and a volunteer with Kent County 4-H and The Maryland Business Roundtable. Her main passion is health and wellness.

They join current Board members DeLia Shoge, President, Robert Altieri, Muriel Cole, Carol Droge, Nina Fleegle, Martin Knight, Rebecca Murphy, Nina Ogor, Susan Storm, and David White. Every effort is made to maintain a board that reflects the county’s racial, ethnic, age, religious, and geographic diversity.

The United Way of Kent County strives to improve our community by building partnerships and bringing together diverse stakeholders from 23 agencies to focus on three areas: Health, Education, and Financial Stability. UWKC promotes an inclusive environment that leverages the unique contributions of Kent County individuals and organizations to create opportunities collectively and effectively for a better life for all.

The annual fund-raising campaign is underway. Donations may be made at any time via the website: unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.