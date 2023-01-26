Spark Joy with “The Garden Electric!” on Adkins Arboretum Trip to Philadelphia Flower Show

A showcase of excellence that dates to 1829, the Philadelphia Flower Show is a top destination and a must-experience horticultural event. On Mon., March 6, join Adkins Arboretum for an unforgettable trip to this year’s show, “The Garden Electric!”

“The Garden Electric!” explores that spark of joy that comes with giving or receiving flowers. This year’s Flower Show returns indoors to the Pennsylvania Convention Center to amaze visitors with an unmatched floral experience: a dazzling array of colors, unique shapes and textures, rich fragrances of gorgeous floral displays and gardens, and feelings of excitement and celebration. This year’s theme brings the electrifying presence of today’s most dynamic designers of floral arrangements, landscapes and lush gardens to visitors from around the world.

The Philadelphia Horticultural Society’s Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event. The show will be packed with a variety of flowers and plants at the peak of seasonal perfection. Visitors can expect spectacular floral and garden displays, educational areas, plant exhibits, shopping, a play area for families and plentiful food and drink options. Hundreds of spectacular native butterflies can also be experienced in the Butterflies Live! exhibit. The Arboretum group will be admitted to the show at 9 a.m.—a full hour before it opens to the public.

The trip is $145 for Arboretum members and $180 for non-members. The bus departs from Aurora Park Drive in Easton at 7 a.m. and will stop for pickups at the Rt. 50 westbound/Rt. 404 Park and Ride near Wye Mills and the 301/291 Park and Ride in Millington. Return time is 4 p.m. Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 100.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.