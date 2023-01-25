Washington College’s Reimagined Library for the 21st Century

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dean of Library and Academic Technology Mary Alice Ball recently hosted an open house for Washington College students and the Chestertown community to explore the newly designed Clifton M. Miller Library at Washington College.

For those who remember the rows of bookshelves and racks of periodicals, a first look at the ground floor is both startling and refreshing in its openness. With most resources online, the omnipresent rows of books are now housed on the designated “quiet” second and basement floors.

The new configuration on the ground floor is designed to accommodate easy movement of furniture for study groups. Higher tables for taller students have been included and comfortable chairs make the space more inviting for study and socializing. Computer workstations appear throughout, and the plush study carols offer recharging outlets for phones and laptops.

Dean Ball points out that students still experience the after-effects of isolation from the pandemic and wants the library to feel inviting, inclusive, and safe. Allowing discussions on the main floor will encourage students to reconnect and work together while still offering areas for quiet studies.

The event also celebrated the library’s reopening to the Chestertown community.

Policies for community borrowers and visitors who want to use Miller Library for educational and research needs may use the online catalog, browse the print and microfilm collections.

Member of the community are permitted to check out a limited number of books from the library’s general collection. Magazines, journals, CDs/DVDs/Videos are for use in the library only except for community members residing in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties who may check out two books for three weeks for an annual fee of $10.

WC alumni may borrow two books for three weeks with no annual fee. Students in 11th and 12th grades attending Kent County High School must present a letter from their school librarian requesting that the Miller Library extend borrowing privileges and complete a registration form.

The Spy recently joined Dean Ball for a tour of the library’s main floor.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more about the Clifton M. Miller Library at Washington college, go here.