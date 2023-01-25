Choptank Health Announces New medical Providers in Chestertown

Choptank Community Health System’s Chestertown Health Center recently welcomed Family Medicine Physician Caleb Madden Consenstein, MD, MPH, and Family Nurse Practitioner Ebony Hollins, MSN, CRNP, AAHIVS to the medical practice.

Dr. Consenstein’s experience includes treating patients in rural clinical care settings and working in a comprehensive psychiatric emergency program. He has served on the Latino Medical Student Association’s (LMSA) Northeast Regional Executive Board and as co-president of LMSA’s SUNY Upstate Chapter.

Dr. Consenstein has a doctor of medicine and a master of public health degree from the State University of New York-Upstate School of Medicine. He holds a master of arts in medical sciences from the Division of Graduate Medical Sciences of the Boston University School of Medicine, and a bachelor of arts in neuroscience from Middlebury College.

Family Nurse Practitioner Ebony Hollins specializes in chronic illness prevention and management and providing care to HIV and HCV patients. Hollins holds a master of science in nursing from Frontier Nursing University, with experience in primary care, infectious disease, medication-assisted treatment services, and outpatient substance abuse care.

She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the American Nurses Association – New York, the American Academy of HIV Medicine, and Sigma Theta Tau – Pi Chi Chapter.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being welcomed at all locations. To schedule a new patient appointment, at the Chestertown Health Center call 443-215-5353 with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.