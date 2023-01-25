Allegro Academy’s Singing Programs for Youth and Adults

Allegro Academy, now in its new location in the heart of downtown Easton, will be offering two singing programs for musicians of all ages in 2023.

The Allegro Children’s Chorus will be reinstated with the first session beginning February 8. Singers will take part in six weekly rehearsals on Wednesday evenings, 5:15- 6:30pm, in which they will explore vocal production, rhythm skills, and musicianship through songs and activities. Choristers will also participate in performances in community events and with local artists. Allegro Children’s Chorus is available to singers age 8 and up. The cost for the per session is $50 and need-based scholarships are offered to all participants. All voices are welcome.

Adults singers are invited to register in the 4-week course, Singing 101, where participants will discover what it takes to be a singer. Classes will be held Fridays February 10, 17, 24, and March 3 from 10:00-11:30am. Singers will learn or perhaps re-visit techniques used in vocal music through the study of proper breathing, pronunciation, voice types, and basic note reading. This course is perfect for those who wish to more intentionally use their voice or brush-up on technique. No experience is necessary to participate.

Singing programs will take place at Allegro Academy, 114 N. Washington St, Easton and will be led by Artistic Director, Amy Morgan. Morgan is an accomplished musician whose education includes a Bachelors degree in Piano Performance from Salisbury University and Masters Degree in Choral Conducting from Messiah University. Amy has extensive experience as a choral, operetta, and musical theatre director, is a member of the American Choral Directors Association, and is an active musician the Easton community.

The mission of Allegro Academy is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Its programs are partially funded by generous contributions from the community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361.