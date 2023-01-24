Public Comments Needed for Chestertown Strategic Plan of 2023-2026

The Chestertown Town Council released a draft of the 2023-2026 Strategic Agenda for public review and comment. Comments should be submitted prior to the Mayor and Council meeting scheduled for March 20th. Comments received from the public before 5 pm, March 13 will be compiled for Council consideration before issuing the final document.

The proposed agenda should be considered along with the goals and visions found in the Chestertown Comprehensive Plan

To read the Strategic Agenda, the Comprehensive Plan, and information about how to submit comments, go here.