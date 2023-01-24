Ask Irma: A Personal Journey to Fitness

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Most of the time, the Spy’s “Ask Irma” column seeks out the unique wisdom of Irma Toce about life after retirement but this time around, we turned the tables around and asked Irma to describe her recent personal journey for her own physical fitness. The CEO of Londonderry on the Tred Avon had typically counted on her lifetime walking habits to keep her body in shape, but having reached a certain age, Irma recently concluded that she had to do so much more to stay fit.

In our Spy chat this month, Irma talks about this lifestyle change and the remarkable benefits it brings with a little more effort and commitment.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here.