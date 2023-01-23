We Hate to See You Go, Jacinda by Maria Wood

I’ve recently learned a new word that I wish we hadn’t needed: polycrisis, first offered by Edgar Morin and Anne Brigitte Kern in their 1999 book Terre-Patrie (Homeland). It describes the complex enmeshment of large scale problems that must be understood and tackled as interconnected parts of a whole, not as separate and independent issues. Unsurprisingly, it’s gained traction in recent years. Last week’s World Economic Forum pushed it squarely into 2023 buzzword territory.

Relatedly, Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, shook people up by announcing that she will not seek re-election in the fall, and furthermore that she will step down in just a few weeks. Like all world leaders, Ardern has been swept into the chaos of the polycrisis as it’s ricocheted around the globe. She distinguished herself and won admiration with swift, compassionate, and decisive responses, such as to the Christchurch mosque shootings, which were the first ideologically-motivated mass killings and by far the deadliest attack in New Zealand’s history.

At the helm of an island nation with over 3,000 melting glaciers, she’s dealt with the escalating climate emergency, and she focused her government’s attention on reducing child poverty, including food and housing insecurity. There’s also been the small matter of protecting New Zealanders from a global pandemic, interwoven with a vitriolic, sometimes violent, backlash from those who for some reason apparently resented living in one of the only places in the world where life expectancy actually increased from 2020 to 2022.

New Zealand is also part of the larger global community, so in addition to the above, Ardern has led her country through multiple other intertwined crises like the war in Ukraine, wobbly democracies around the world, confusing economic indicators, high energy costs, supply chain disruptions, global food shortages, and refugee and human rights crises.

Announcing her resignation, Ardern said “I know there will be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so-called “real” reason was. I can tell you that what I am sharing today is it. The only interesting angle that you will find is that after going on six years of some big challenges, I am human.”

She was correct about the widespread discussion; much speculation has centered around her falling approval ratings. Mere moments after the news broke, talking heads theorized with knowing smirks that waning in popularity, she was reluctant to face a re-election effort with uncertain results.

I believe the Prime Minister’s explanation, which is simpler yet more complex. Her ‘surprise’ announcement wasn’t surprising to anyone who’s been paying attention to leaders of all kinds and at all levels, especially women, in recent years. She joins a strikingly high number of CEOs, college presidents, hospital executives, school principals, elected officials, and business owners who have made similar decisions. Their specific roles, stressors, and the scale and nature of the pressures upon these leaders vary, but for many people in positions of responsibility, it’s become impossible to balance the equation of resources versus demands. For many, the expectation to be able to carry on with business as usual is no longer viable, or simply no longer worth it.

Such is the nature of the polycrisis beast: too immersive to perceive clearly; too entangled to unravel one thread at a time; too fast-paced and too widespread to respond to standard problem-solving methods. Danny Ralph, Professor of Operations Research at Cambridge University, notes “If you don’t have this word in your vocabulary you might think ‘Don’t worry, we’ll fix this problem and get back to normal.’” Normal was reasonably predictable seasonal patterns, an upward trend in average human life expectancy, and democratic leaders in generally staying in power as long as, but not longer than, their and electorally-secured term or terms in office.

The polycrisis resonates from the highest stratosphere of geopolitical and global business conglomerations to the grassrootsiest levels of the community, the family, and the individual. The effect is burnout and exhaustion and a level of social and market dysfunction that the world is reluctant to acknowledge, much less fix.

If it sounds serious, it is. When a shooting star like Jacinda Ardern needs a timeout at the pinnacle of her career, something has to change. But there is a lot about normal that was never optimal, and change can bring improvement. Just as the the polycrisis has begun to scare us into more responsible energy use, it may begin to encourage systems and institutions to use human capital with a little more care.

We haven’t yet discovered how this might look, given what Michael Murray Lawrence, who directs the polycrisis research project at the Cascade Institute, describes “dilemmas in which attempts to resolve one crisis worsen another, like when poverty reduction measures boost fossil fuel emissions.” Preventing the demands of leadership from destroying leaders’ ability to lead is perhaps even more complex than saving the planet for future generations while protecting and supporting today’s population with today’s technology and resources.

We can’t answer these questions on an individual level. What we can do is accept the complexity, recognize the needs right in front of us, and offer grace and compassion to each other, believing, in Jacinda Ardern’s words, “that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused. And that you can be your own kind of leader – one who knows when it’s time to go.”

Maria Wood returned to academic life in 2014, after a two-decade career in the music business, earning a BA in American Studies and a Certificate in Ethnomusicology from Smith College in 2018. “She served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Jesse Colvin for Congress and more recently was the executive director of RiverArts in Chestertown.