Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know What Native Tree Grows in the Understory

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what native tree grows in the understory and has a taut, rippled trunk?

Last week, we asked you about the Virginia pine (Pinus virginiana). Also known as scrub pine, this medium-sized tree tends to grow in old fields and poor soils. Here on the Eastern Shore, it tends to grow near loblolly pines and sweet gum trees. One of the easiest ways to identify this tree is to look at the needle bundles. The needles are paired in twos, with each needle slightly twisting. A good way to remember this is that the two needles resemble a “V” — “V” for Virginia. Virginia pine provides good cover for wildlife and often is one of the first trees to naturally regrow in mined or burned areas.

