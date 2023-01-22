Pickering Creek Audubon Center February Public Programs

Nature Walk at Pickering Creek’s New Forest

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

3:30-5:00 PM

$5 per person

Join Director, Mark Scallion, for an exploration of the Center’s newly acquired woods. We’ll start by walking Pickering’s meadow trail and then duck into the adjacent woods for a ramble across open woodland. Highlights could include woodpeckers, owls, turkeys, foxes and more. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s campus and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. REGISTER HERE

Love is in the Air for Plants and Pollinators

Wednesday, February 15th, 2023

4:00 – 5:30 pm at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library

Free

This spring, love is in the air aro und Talbot County. Help play matchmaker around your home and garden by learning about native plants and their pollinators. By planting a few native flowers around your house you could see Monarchs, Hummingbirds, Bumblebees and more as the weather warms up! At the end of the program, you’ll get a chance to take home some native plant seeds to get your native garden growing!

WEBINAR: Owls of the Eastern Ice with Jonathan Slaght

Thursday, February 16, 2023

7:00 PM-8:30PM

$7/person

In Owls of the Eastern Ice, American researcher and conservationist Jonathan Slaght takes us to the Primoriye region of Eastern Russia, where we join a small team for late-night monitoring missions, on mad dashes across thawing rivers, drinking vodka with mystics, hermits, and scientists, and listening to fireside tales of Amur tigers. Most captivating of all are the fish owls themselves: careful hunters, devoted parents, singers of eerie duets, and irrepressible survivors in a harsh and shrinking habitat.

Join wildlife biologist, author, and leading Blakiston fish owl expert, Jonathan Slaght, for a conversation about the world’s largest owl, the stories of his field research and the conservation efforts underway to protect this secretive species.

Dr. Slaght is the Director of Conservation, Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Russia Program. He manages research projects involving endangered species such as Blakiston’s fish owls and Amur tigers, and coordinates WCS avian conservation activities along the East Asia-Australasian Flyway from the Arctic to the Tropics. Slaght has been featured by the BBC World Service, the New York Times, The Guardian, Smithsonian Magazine, The New Yorker, and Audubon Magazine, among others. REGISTER HERE

Great Backyard Bird Count

Saturday, February 18, 2023

9:00 – 11:30 AM

FREE

Pickering Creek Audubon Center will welcome visitors for our annual Great Backyard Bird Count! Experienced birders will be conducting a center-wide winter bird survey as part of the largest instantaneous snapshot of global bird populations around the globe, the Great Backyard Bird Count. Additional volunteers of all birding skill levels are needed to join the survey group to listen and point out birds that might otherwise be missed. A family-friendly bird walk is also scheduled, complete with a scavenger hunt for little ones and an opportunity to make suet for winter birds visiting the Center’s feeders.