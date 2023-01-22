Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. will Host an Open House

WHAT: Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. invites you to an Open House of their new office location in downtown Chestertown.

WHEN: Friday, Feb 17, 2023, 4 pm – 6pm

LOCATION: 114 S. Lynchburg St., Suite D, Chestertown, MD 21620

Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. (KAH) invites you to join them for an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to commemorate the opening of their new office location in downtown Chestertown. This event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be available.

KAH was founded in 2019 to address the urgent need to make affordable housing more attainable. KAH builds the capacity of our applicants to successfully own a home through required workshops in financial literacy, homeownership, and budget management.

KAH would like to thank its founders, board members, volunteers, and donors for their ongoing support and for creating a long-term impact in the Kent County community. KAH would also like to thank the Kent County Chamber of Commerce and Kent County Economic Development & Tourism for helping make this event possible.

“Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. is a nonprofit breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty by building or renovating affordable houses and partnering with limited-income, working families to prepare for and buy a home.”