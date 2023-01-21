For All Seasons Denton Office Moves to New Location and Hosts Open House

For All Seasons has moved its Denton office to a new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. The number of clients served by the Denton office grew from 200 clients in FY21 to 900 clients in FY22.

During FY 22, For All Seasons expanded care to nearly 1,000 residents to provide over 13,000 direct care services; administered 57.53% more victim support services than the previous year, including more hospital, court, and law enforcement accompaniments related to sexual assault; treated 23.24% more Caroline County youth and families than the prior year through community- and school-based therapy and psychiatric care, as well as victim support services; and added neurofeedback services in Caroline County.

Pictured is staff at All Seasons new Denton Office located at 322 Market Street, Ste 207. Pictured back row, left to right, are Leah Roy, LCSW-C, Michele Lantz, LCSW-C, Certified Trauma Play Therapist; Jen Friedman, LMSW, Certified Trauma Play Therapist; and Romona Matthews, Case Manager. Pictured front row, left to right, are Ja Quaya Beasley, Client Services Specialist; Sarah Hansen, LMSW, Certified Trauma Play Therapist; and Leslie Wagner, LCSW-C, Associate Clinical Director, Certified Trauma Play Therapist.

“We are thrilled to have more space to provide our services. We had simply outgrown the building we were in – needing to accommodate a larger clinical team and more administrative staff. In our new space, we will be able to offer a more welcome environment for clients, as well as a new play therapy room for the children we serve,” comments Beth Anne Dorman, President & CEO of For All Seasons.

For All Seasons will hold an Open House at its new location in Denton on January 24, 2023, from 5 to 6 p.m. Guests will be able to meet the team while enjoying light refreshments and a tour of our new space.

For All Seasons is your community behavioral health and rape crisis center offering therapy, psychiatry, advocacy, and education to individuals and families, regardless of one’s ability to pay. For further information, visit www.forallseasonsinc.org.