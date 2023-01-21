First-Hand Account Adds Powerfully to Holocaust Museum Visit

Those who like their history first-hand will have a chance to combine a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC with the powerful experience of hearing live from a Holocaust survivor in two upcoming Chesapeake Forum courses in February. On Wednesday, February 1st, Chesapeake Forum will host a bus trip to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, followed by a rare opportunity to have an online Q & A with a Holocaust survivor, the following Wednesday, February 8th.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is a living memorial to the Holocaust, inspiring citizens and leaders worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. Its primary mission is to advance and disseminate knowledge about the Holocaust; to preserve the memory of those who suffered; and to encourage its visitors to reflect upon the moral and spiritual questions raised by the events of the Holocaust as well as their own responsibilities as citizens of a democracy.

The self-guided Permanent Exhibition, The Holocaust, offers a chronological narrative of the Holocaust through historical artifacts, photographs, and film footage. Throughout the exhibition, visitors will also encounter personal objects and the eyewitness testimonies of individual survivors. Viewing this exhibition takes 1-3 hours. Other current exhibits include Americans and the Holocaust (45 min), Burma’s Path to Genocide (30 min), Remember the Children: Daniel’s Story (30 min), American Witnesses (30 min), and One Thousand and Seventy-eight Blue Skies (10 min).

Field Trip to the Holocaust Museum is Wednesday, February 1st. One (1) session, 9 AM to 4:30 PM. $65. Please note: The bus leaves the Easton Fire House at 315 Aurora Park Drive at 9 AM sharp. To register for, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.

The following week, on Wednesday, February 8th, the United States Holocaust Museum is offering Chesapeake Forum the opportunity to connect with a Holocaust survivor remotely via video conference. The program consist of a 30-minute interview between a museum staff member and a Holocaust survivor followed by time for questions and comments from the audience.

An Hour with a Holocaust Survivor is Wednesday, February 8th from 10 – 11 AM. ZOOM (no recording). $15. To register for this or any other Chesapeake Forum course, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.

