 Rep. Andy Harris to be Chairman of House Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee

Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) issued the following statement following his appointment as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies subcommittee. Federal departments funded through this subcommittee’s annual appropriations bill include the Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Farm Credit Administration. Dr. Harris has served on the Appropriations Committee since 2013 and has served on this subcommittee since 2015.

Congressman Harris issued the following statement:

“It is an honor to be named Chairman of the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies subcommittee. Agriculture is both a critical sector in our country’s economy, and the economic backbone of Maryland’s First Congressional District. Additionally, as a physician, I am excited for the opportunity to work with the FDA to ensure the safety and efficacy of the latest developments in drug and medical device research, as well as food safety. I look forward to the important work we will do in the coming months as we address the many issues in this subcommittee’s jurisdiction.”

Additionally, full committee Chairwoman, Kay Granger issued the following statement:

“I am pleased to announce that I have appointed Dr. Andy Harris to serve as chairman of the subcommittee that oversees the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, the Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies. Dr. Harris served this subcommittee as acting ranking member, and I am confident that his knowledge of the agriculture economy and his background as a physician will be important assets as he leads it forward in our new Congress.”