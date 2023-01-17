MENU

January 17, 2023

Health Health Notes

Choptank Health and Avalon Ask A Provider: COVID-19 Resurgence

by Leave a Comment

In Choptank Health’s latest episode of its Ask a Provider video series, Avalon Foundation host Jess Bellis and Choptank Health SVP and Chief Clinical Officer Megan Wojtko, DNP, MBA, FNP-BC discuss the latest outbreak of COVID-19 and how we can best prevent illness and future outbreaks.

