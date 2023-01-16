Open letter to Andy Harris After filling Out his Official Constituent Survey

I was pleased to receive your survey. Nice to know that you really give a damn about what we, your constituents, may think. Or maybe you just want us to think you give a damn. Whichever, I will endeavor to answer to the best of my ability.

GENERAL ISSUES



WHICH ARE MOST CONCERNING?

The threat to our democracy. This wasn’t on your checklist. Which doesn’t surprise me, since you have been an active participant in the ongoing attempt to overturn the election. An election that was fair and balanced, despite your ridiculous claims to the contrary. You insist on claiming voting irregularity, despite it being disproved multiple times. This does nothing except create doubt about the integrity of our democratic institutions.

Regarding the recent antics of the “berserker caucus” hijacking the House of Representatives, you say “it will be the greatest change in how the House operates and becomes much more responsive to the American people in at least two generations.” I can’t help but wonder what American people you people keep referring to. Must be those vested interests that keep you pointed in the “right” direction.

You do have education on your checklist. The general population needs to be educated to the fact that our democratic institutions are not dysfunctional. Top heavy perhaps, but not threatening to our personal liberty as you and your cohorts claim.

DO YOU BELIEVE OUR COUNTRY IS ON THE RIGHT OR WRONG TRACK?

A loaded question. If you say it’s on the right track you will be branded as a delusional Pollyanna. If on the wrong track, you will be presented with overly simplistic answers laying blame on the scapegoat du jour, which can only be remedied by reinstating good old Christian family values as prescribed by the so called Freedom Caucus.

ECONOMY AND JOBS

DO YOU BELIEVE FEDERAL REGULATIONS HELP OR HINDER MD’S ECONOMY?

Let’s see. If you say Federal regulations are a pain in the ass, nobody is going to disagree. So let’s say I’m in favor of getting rid of them. Ok, Mr. smarty pants, which ones? Your record would indicate that you’re in favor of getting rid of all of them.

Federal regulations are designed to protect the public good when the state has neither the will nor the means to do so. Where does the public good end and personal advantage start, or personal freedom, as your base supporters are wont to complain about?

ARE YOU PAYING MORE THAN YOU WERE A YEAR AGO?

Must be Biden’s fault.

CRIME

DO YOU SUPPORT DEFUNDING THE POLICE?

Before the 2020 elections you were asked by the Chestertown Spy if Trump would be gracious in losing. Your response, which you repeated several times, was, “That’s a ridiculous question.” May I quote you. This is a ridiculous question. I say that using the same good faith you displayed back in 2020.

SCOPE OF GOVERNMENT

DO YOU BELIEVE IMPLEMENTING MORE SOCIALIST POLICIES ….IS GOOD OR BAD FOR AMERICA?

Let’s drag out that old “socialist” red flag, why don’t we? There could have been a concerted bipartisan effort to make the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) much more workable if it hadn’t been labeled socialism/communism. How many times did you vote to overturn it? Again, having the government serve the greater good is not a communist plot. By painting it as such only serves the vested interests efforts to maintain their position of power.

BORDER SECURITY

DO YOU SUPPORT EFFORTS TO SECURE THE SOUTHERN BORDER?

Sure, why not. Except it paints an unrealistic picture of what is possible. What would it take? Separating families at the border? Gunning them down as they swim, or ford, the Rio Grande? The “wall” is a joke. It’s like the war on drugs. Make it harder just increases the pressure on the border. Simplistic messaging again.

DO YOU SUPPORT POLICIES TO GRANT AMNESTY TO UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS?

Amnesty is another of those red flag terms designed to mount opposition to immigration reform. If there is a policy to earn citizenship, is that amnesty? Having a long wait period, paying past and present taxes, maybe having their own business, owning their house, having assets? Is that not a way to pay for the crime of crossing the border illegally?

I have heard you say concerning the DACA kids, that they should have to wait in line like everyone else. Perhaps you are not aware that there is no line. If you are poor and apply for a visa to enter the USA, it costs $160. You are not told that you have 0% chance of securing a visa, and the fee is non-refundable.

I hear a lot about how we are a country of laws. What is a greater crime? Crossing the border illegally or fomenting an attempted insurrection? Or being complicit in the attempted insurrection, such as yourself? Have you no decency?

TAXES AND SPENDING

ARE TAXES TOO HIGH OR TOO LOW?

The real concern should be, ”Are we getting enough bang for our buck”. That’s your job, big guy. Defunding the IRS so that the 1%’ers get to keep more is not the answer.

IS AMERICA’S DEBT, WHICH IS APPROACHING $32 TRILLION, A SERIOUS PROBLEM?

Of course it is. What are you doing about it except voting against everything, without regard for a potential future return? Defunding the IRS is not the answer.

EDUCATION



DO YOU THINK PARENTS SHOULD HAVE MORE INPUT IN THEIR CHILDREN’S SCHOOLS AND EDUCATION?

There is a dangerous narrative gaining popularity that says we should ignore racial inequity and white (no pun intended) wash our history because the full story might implant guilt in the little darling’s minds.

Unfortunately, it seems that many parents can’t handle the truth. I’m trusting that the children can. You really can’t fool them forever.

John Ramsey

Chestertown