Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Tree Has Twisted Needles?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native tree has twisted needles that come in twos?

Last week, we highlighted the devil's walking stick (Aralia spinosa). Devil's walking stick is in Araliaceae, the same plant family as ginseng and wild sarsaparilla. It is most easily identified by its stem (in any season), which has strong thorns wrapped around it. The leaves are heavily divided and can reach 3-4 feet long and wide (per leaf!). It produces prolific white umbel flowers, which attract pollinators of all kinds! Just walk by in the summer and hear the buzzing!