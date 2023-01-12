2023 is the Year of the Volunteer for Rebuilding Together Kent County

Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC) has a bold mission: repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. Our nonprofit organization assists income-eligible neighbors with critical home repairs. These projects range from smaller jobs such as replacing dangerous front steps, to larger jobs like building wheelchair-accessible ramps or replacing roofs. Some of this work is done by contractors but a significant number of repairs are completed by our amazing volunteers.

In 2022, RTKC volunteers completed over 25 repairs, donating more than 400 hours of time and skill. This is a huge accomplishment for our dedicated volunteer crew but we need additional help! We will be hosting an informational training session on Wednesday, January 25th from 7 pm to 8 pm at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive. All interested volunteers are encouraged to come, from the highly skilled to the novice. We need project leaders, worksite helpers, material managers, food preparation volunteers, and other types of support. Have an idea how you can help? Bring it on the 25th!

RSVP to dgroppe@rtkc by January 16th. You can also call 410-778-9936. See you there!