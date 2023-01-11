Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Easton Office Expands, Relocates

Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Easton office moved to a larger location on December 22, 2022. The new offices are located at 499 Idlewild Ave. and accommodate expanded free legal services for housing and family law. Mid-Shore Pro Bono had operated out of its 8 South West Street location for 10 years.

The Easton expansion comes in part due to the new tenant counsel legal services recently announced by Mid-Shore Pro Bono as part of Maryland’s new Access to Tenant Counsel law passed in 2021. Tenant counsel services are part of Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s housing justice program and include access to in-court representation for MSPB clients.

“This move follows our Salisbury office’s relocation and is another step in providing greater access to free legal help for people who otherwise wouldn’t have representation,” says Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director Meredith Lathbury-Girard, Esq. “While we’ll miss the convenience of our West Street office’s in-town location, we are excited about our new space, especially its greater accessibility for all of our clients, staff, and volunteers.”

Photo: Mid-Shore Pro Bono staff members at the nonprofit’s newly expanded Easton location at 499 Idlewild Ave. From left: Legal Director Laura L. Chafey, Esq., Housing Case Manager Julia Jester, Administrative Director Cheryl Lee, Community Outreach and Communications Coordinator Edith Ramirez, and Staff Attorney Geoffrey Cook, Esq.

Mid Shore Pro Bono Legal Director Laura Chafey, Esq., notes that “the number of clients contacting MSPB for legal help in the Mid Shore has increased over the last year. MSPB is expanding our space and our services to help meet the civil legal needs of individuals across our entire service area, including Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties.”

Staff and attorney volunteers of Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s Easton location address civil legal matters including tenant counsel, family law matters such as divorce and custody, preparation of wills, financial power of attorney, advance medical directives, consumer debt and bankruptcy, and foreclosure.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono delivers a mission of helping Maryland’s Eastern Shore residents obtain access to legal representation through the support of donor and grant funding, with offices in Easton and Salisbury. New clients need to complete an intake form at www.midshoreprobono.org, or call the office at 410-690-8128.