Abbott Appointed to Bay Restoration Fund Advisory Committee

Governor Larry Hogan appointed Douglas R. Abbott to serve on the Bay Restoration Fund Advisory Committee for a four-year term. Abbott currently oversees the Water, Wastewater, and Engineering Departments for Easton Utilities and has over 40 years of experience in the industry. “I am honored to join this committee and look forward to serving the State of Maryland in this capacity,” stated Abbott.

Established in 2004, the Bay Restoration Fund provides funding for various environmental expenses including the costs of sewage disposal systems, Bay restoration fees, and upgraded technology at wastewater treatment facilities. To meet the financing needs of the Fund, the nineteen-member Committee annually recommends whether the assessed restoration fees are adequate for meeting Fund expenses in the following fiscal year. In addition, the Committee analyzes the cost of nutrient removal from wastewater treatment facilities; advises the Department of the Environment on components of an education, outreach, and upgrade program; and advises the Secretary of the Environment on the adoption of regulations.

Easton Utilities is a community-owned, not-for-profit utility and telecommunications company operating the Electric, Natural Gas, Water, Wastewater, Cable Television, and Internet services for the Town of Easton and portions of the surrounding area. Visit eastonutilities.com for more information.