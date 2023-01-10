Early-Bird Tickets On Sale for Talbot County Garden Club’s Spring Symposium

“Think Spring!” and secure early-bird tickets for the perfect gateway to the season… the Talbot County Garden Club’s Biennial Spring Symposium. Themed “CORKS, FORKS & FLOWERS,” this experiential occasion will captivate attendees from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm on Tuesday, April 25 in the event venue of Temple B’nai Israel on Tristan Drive in Easton.

The day’s delights will tickle all senses with spectacular floral displays, a delectable luncheon with wine tasting, exciting vendor boutiques, and three stellar speakers with demonstrations on garden-to-table topics:

CORKS – “Talking Terroir: The Challenges of Winemaking along the Chesapeake” offered by Patrick & Jacque O’Neil (UC-Davis-trained viticulturists/enologists and proprietors of Napa, California’s Jericho Ridge Vineyard) and the Spies Family (proprietors of Cordova, Maryland’s own Triple Creek Winery)

FORKS – “Culinary Gardens: The Life of a Locavore” served up by Chef Jordan Lloyd (Le Cordon Bleu-trained owner of Easton’s Hambleton House Events & Catering, formerly of famed LaGoulue, Per Se and Citronelle)

FLOWERS – “Seasonal Snipping: Planning, Planting and Harvesting for Cutting Gardens to Thrive on the Eastern Shore” shared by Ginny Rosenkranz (University of Maryland Cooperative Extension educator, Master Gardener and regular media contributor on gardening topics).

Early-bird tickets at $95pp are available through January at https://talbotcountygc.org or by reservation check payable to “Talbot County Garden Club,” PO Box 1524, Easton, MD 21601. Thereafter, regular-price tickets will be available until April 1 for $110pp.

Madeleine Cohen, Alden Firth and Sara Robins co-chair the event, which is the garden club’s major fundraiser for 2023. Proceeds benefit the club’s community “green” outreach, including beautification and maintenance of four parks in the Town of Easton; holiday decorations for public buildings; free gardening lectures open to the public; involvement with Young Gardeners, Meals on Wheels, Talbot Hospice and Talbot Interfaith Shelter; and support for the Town’s new Rail Trail Extension.

For questions, contact TCGC2023Symposium@gmail.com

Speakers on the menu for Talbot County Garden Club’s Biennial Spring Symposium are: