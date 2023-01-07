Jennifer Baima MD, Joins the Orthopedic Center

The Orthopedic Center (TOC), a partner of UM Shore Regional Health, recently welcomed Jennifer Baima, MD. Dr. Baima is a physiatrist, board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, with over 16 years of experience in academic and clinical medicine.

Most recently, Dr. Baima served as associate professor in the Department of Orthopedics and Physical Rehabilitation at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Mass, where she focused on musculoskeletal medicine, cancer rehabilitation and electrodiagnosis. She has also taught at Harvard Medical School, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, all in Boston, Mass. She performed electrodiagnostic studies for the Boston VA hospital system.

Dr. Baima earned her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, La., and completed an internship in Internal Medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center. She fulfilled her residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Dr. Baima is a Fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and a member of the Association of Academic Physiatrists and the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. She has authored dozens of peer reviewed publications and two books.

“We are so pleased to have Dr. Baima join our orthopedic team,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner, The Orthopedic Center. “Her skills and experience will be an asset to our team and the community.”

To make an appointment with Baima, call 410-820-8226.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 12 hospitals and 10 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.