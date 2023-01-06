YMCA of the Chesapeake Launches January Membership Campaign

The YMCA of the Chesapeake will host a membership campaign from January 2nd – 31st and will waive the joining fee of up to $75 at all of its eleven locations on the Eastern Shore.

“With the start of this new year, we want to encourage everyone to join their local YMCA to focus on their health, family, and community in 2023,” said Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake. “Each year, we aim to provide support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive. Kick off the new year the right way by joining us today!”

YMCA memberships not only provide access to your local facility, but also support programs that strengthen communities and ensure that no one is turned away from the Y because of an inability to pay.

YMCA of the Chesapeake memberships include access to all eleven YMCA of the Chesapeake locations from Elkton to Chincoteague as well as all Ys in Maryland and participating Ys across the Country. Members also benefit from more than 300 land and water fitness classes, free Stay & Play childcare while they work out and discounts on youth sports, swim lessons, day camps, and other enrichment programs.

Through the Y’s Open Doors Program, no individual or family is turned away due to financial hardship, and membership fees can be reduced for those who qualify. The Open Doors Program is made possible through the generosity of members, volunteers, and community donors through the Annual Campaign.

To learn more about joining the YMCA of the Chesapeake, visit https://ymcachesapeake.org/ join/join-the-y or stop by a local branch. Branch locations are available at www.ymcachesapeake.org/ locations.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Worcester and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.