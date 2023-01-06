Family Drama Opens Church Hill Theatre’s 2023 Season

It’s the 1960s and young people are caught up in movements, whether free expression, free love, civil rights, or opposition to the political status quo. Their parents, children of the Depression and WWII, know that freedoms have a cost. In Ron Cowan’s poignant Summertree, generational conflicts and expectations play out in the midst of the Viet Nam War. Opening on January 20 and running for three weekends, Summertree will tug at the hearts of those old enough to remember the war and perhaps provide greater understanding to their own children and grandchildren.

Directed by CHT’s theater business manager, Juanita Wieczoreck, Summertree brings together an especially interesting cast. Anthony Daly and his dad Jeff Daly play a young man and his father, both conflicted about notions of manhood and responsibility; both aware that only college enrollment defers military service. Liam Kruhm, and his dad George, play a neighborhood child (possibly the young man himself?) and a Soldier (who represents all men who have done battle). Sharon Herz is cast as the young man’s mother and Abigail Gilbert as his college girlfriend. Time skips around in the play, as memories are cherished and decisions weighed. In a review, the New York Times observed, “…beautiful and sensitive; immeasurably moving…”

Summertree will run from January 20 through February 5, with shows starting at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday and at 2 pm on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased via the website: churchhilltheatre.org or call the office at (410) 556-6003 for tickets or more information.