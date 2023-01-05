More About Psychic Medium Debbie at Church Hill Theatre January 12th

Next week, for one night only on January 12, acclaimed, certified medium Debbie Wojciechowski will return to Church Hill Theatre to help connect patrons with their loved ones who have passed.

A native of Baltimore, Ms. Wojciechowski holds a Master of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University. She has enjoyed a 25-year career in federal law enforcement and is a nationally acclaimed and certified Evidential Medium. An Evidential Medium is an individual who can communicate with Spirt. This information can be unequivocally verified and is evidence of the human’s soul survival beyond physical life.

Her metaphysical journey began at the age of 13 with a near-death experience. Although aware of some of her metaphysical abilities afterward, she did not fully understand what was happening until about age 21. By that time, she had lost both of her parents and parents, and then personally experienced another closed brush with death when she was involved in a serious car accident. That point is when she began a personal journey to study and learn more about her metaphysical gift.

Ms. Wojcieshowski studied extensively with local and international mediums and spiritual mentors. She trained with British Mediums and learned the traditions of the Spiritualist Churches of Great Britain. Although accreditation is not required in the US, Debbie studied with internationally known and respected professions in the field and obtained formal certification as both a Medium and a Master Teacher. This certification required testing under strict parameters regarding her Mediumship abilities.

Even as greater awareness and understanding of her abilities grew, she concurrently pursued a more traditional career in law enforcement, including her aforementioned master’s degree. Her time working in law enforcement included extensive work in the areas of mental health, grief counseling, and crisis intervention. Debbie volunteered for more than eight years as a grief counselor with a local hospice. She often draws on this extensive background and experience with grief and loss during sensitive readings. Ms. Wojciewoski is committed to this work with Spirit and is dedicated to honoring her gift integrity.

Debbie has expanded her reach beyond Maryland. She has appeared in Hanover, PA, Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Cape May, NJ, as well as closer venues, such as the Avalon Theatre in Easton and the Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Tickets to her January 12 appearance at Church Hill Theatre may be purchased at churchhilltheatre.org for $50.

For more information about Debbie Wojciechowski and her work, please visit mediumdebbie.com or follow her on social media at facebook.com/mediumdebbie and instagram at @mediumdebbie.