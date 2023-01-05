Herb Society Meeting January 12

The Chesapeake Bay Herb Society will hold its “Welcome to 2023” monthly meeting on Thursday January 12. Members and guests will meet at 6:00pm at the Christ Church Hall, 111 South Harrison Street, Easton. The pot-luck supper theme is food and herbs from Chile. CBHS has a demonstration herb garden at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.
