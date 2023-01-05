Applications Open for Food & Farm Accelerator Program: $20,000 in Cash Grants, 40 Businesses Statewide

Applications are now open for Fall 2022 Cureate Courses, a free 10-week small business accelerator program for consumer packaged goods, beverages, and baked goods businesses. Businesses with $30,000-$750,000 in annual revenues and based in Baltimore City & County, Prince George’s County, and Charles County are eligible for the first sessions of this yearlong program. Womxn and BIPOC founders are encouraged to apply. At the end of each session, two businesses will have the opportunity to win a $5,000 cash prize. To learn more and apply, visit: http://cureate.co/courses-md. Applications close Monday, September 12.

In Spring 2023, the program focus will shift to small to mid-size specialty crop and grain farmers, prepared foods and catering businesses. Businesses based on the Eastern Shore, Harford County, Anne Arundel County and farms across Maryland will be eligible in the second session. As before, a $5,000 cash grant will be awarded to two businesses.

Cureate Courses is made possible by visionary leadership at the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), Baltimore Community Lending, and Cureate. The vision: to build a more resilient, local, diverse supplier network of food & beverage businesses throughout the state of Maryland, generating economic impact in every community. This innovative yearlong program is executed by Cureate, with the support of and in collaboration with Baltimore Community Lending, through a grant from the University of Maryland Medical System, funder of the program.

“We are excited to support the efforts of Cureate and Baltimore Community Lending as they launch this initiative focused on supporting small business entrepreneurs who are focused on building local food eco-systems in some of our most food and income insecure communities,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMMS. “A goal of our grant-making efforts is to directly support positive outcomes for individuals beyond the physical walls of our hospitals and serve as an engine to help drive economic and societal change in Maryland’s communities in which we are privileged to serve.”

“Baltimore Community Lending is pleased to support the development of startup and emerging entrepreneurs through this partnership. We look forward to being part of their journey as they gain the skills and connections to make their businesses more sustainable,” said Watchen Harris Bruce, President & CEO of Baltimore Community Lending.

Cureate Courses programming and leadership derives from Cureate. Cureate is a for profit, woman-owned small business building an empowered food & beverage supply to meet a changing consumer demand. Through small business development, food systems strategy, and local procurement programs, Cureate helps build interconnected, economically-vibrant communities. Visit www.cureate.co to learn more and bring Cureate to your neighborhood.