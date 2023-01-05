Adding More Trojan Time at KCHS

While no one can actually add hours to the day, Kent County High School administrators got creative in making more time for students who need a little extra help.

This fall they launched “Trojan Time,” a dedicated period for intervention to help students who need it and provide enrichment opportunities for those who are on track and excelling.

“Basically, the idea is for intervention and enrichment,” said Principal Kris Hemstetter. “So we’re excited about being able to provide that time for students.”

The first Trojan Time period was held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving break. The school continued to schedule Trojan Time on the next two Tuesdays.

Schools collect a lot of data throughout the year on each student’s progress.

Trojan Time is just one example of how school staff has put that data to use: identifying students who need help and providing that support.

For other students, Trojan Time is an opportunity for additional enrichment activities.

That could mean a chance for a club meeting, practicing on the Debate Team, participating in another school group or joining in a special teacher-led activity.

On Dec. 6, for example, science teacher Kayln Stout took students outside to dye natural indigo and talk about archeology.

To make the extra hour on those Tuesdays, the school runs on the same schedule it uses for a 60-minute weather delay.

“The kids seem to enjoy it,” Hemstetter said of Trojan Time. “We did a lot of planning up front and we’re confident it is going to help our students.”