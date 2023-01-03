Working Artists Forum Supports Art in Area Schools

Again this year, the Working Artists Forum is very pleased to announce they will again be presenting gift cards to the art departments of 33 area elementary schools. These contributions to the schools are due to a very successful Local Color Art Show at Christ Church during Plein Air Easton 2022. Forty-two artists were juried into Local Color and exhibited their art for sale. A portion of the sales are earmarked for the school gift card program.

The schools that will soon be receiving $150 Dick Blick gift cards are in the counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne, and Worcester to the following schools:

The 5 elementary schools in Caroline County are Denton, Federalsburg, Greensboro, Preston, and Ridgely Elementary.

The 7 schools in Dorchester County are Choptank, Hurlock, Maple, Sandy Hill, S. Dorchester, Vienna, and Warwick Elementary.

In Kent County the 3 schools are Galena, HH Garnett, and Rock Hall Elementary.

There are 5 schools in Talbot County to include Chapel District, Easton, St. Michaels, Tilghman, White Marsh.

Queen Anne’s County 8 elementary schools include Bayside, Centreville, Church Hill, Grasonville, Kennard, Kent Island, Matapeake, and Sudlersville Elementary.

The 5 schools in Worcester County are Buckingham, Ocean City, Pocomoke, Showell, and Snow Hill Elementary will receive the gift cards, making a total of 33 schools.

Members of WAF volunteer to schedule the delivery and presentation of the gift cards to each of the art departments of 33 schools as part of WAF’s endeavor to further enhance the art experience of its students with this additional funding.

For more information on WAF, its members, exhibits and goals, please visit www.WorkingArtistsForum.com