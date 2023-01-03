Tred Avon Players Appoints Susan Patterson Board President

Tred Avon Players (TAP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Patterson as president of its board of directors.

Patterson started volunteering at TAP in 2012 as an actor and board member. She has appeared in numerous productions over the past 10 years. In 2017, she was named vice president of the board. As president, she takes over the remaining term of John Norton who recently retired to move to the west coast. “I can’t tell you how much we will miss John,” says Patterson. “His wealth of experience and commitment to our organization were immeasurable.”

As a small business owner and educator, Patterson has first-hand knowledge of what it takes to guide an organization. In 1982, she joined Saints Peter and Paul High School in Easton, Md. as a social studies teacher. In 1990, she was appointed principal. During her tenure, she increased enrollment and the number of college bound students. She left the high school in 2002 to open and manage College Placement Consulting for the next 20 years. Patterson earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Immaculata University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Salisbury University.

About Tred Avon Players

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved and to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.