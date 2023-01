Chestertown received very sad news today that former mayor Elmer Horsey has passed away. Horsey served as mayor of Chestertown from 1978 to 1993 and had long ties with Peoples Bank and was also president of the Springfield Foundation which was created by du Pont heiress Louisa d’Andelot Carpenter. He died as the age of 90.

The Spy will have additional coverage soon on Elmer Horsey and his special role in Mid-Shore history.