Temple B’nai Israel Presents Rachel Franklin and the Annapolis Opera

Join us on Sunday, January 22, from 2 to 4 PM, as Temple B’nai Israel—the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore—presents a discussion and performance of selections by composers and lyricists George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Oscar Hammerstein II, Kurt Weill, and others, that pays homage to the contribution of these legendary creators.

Concert pianist and pre-concert lecturer Rachel Franklin and The Annapolis Opera will present a program of Broadway musical highlights exploring the crucial role this group of composers and lyricists played in the development of the modern American musical.

The Annapolis Opera has provided professionally staged operas and concerts for the Mid-Atlantic Region for over 40 years. Their mission is to enhance the cultural life of the region by presenting artistically excellent opera programming and educational experiences while furthering the development of emerging performing arts professionals.

Rachel Franklin is well known in Easton’s artistic circles. Besides appreciating her performing artistry, audiences enjoy her witty, engaging style as she gives unique illustrations on the piano. From a 30-minute pre-concert presentation, a lecture-recital, Rachel Franklin focuses on the sheer joy and passion of great music so the audience can discover their own personal connections with its creative force. The Washington Post has praised her “cool-headed bravura and panache,” and the Baltimore Sun lauded “a flawless crystalline technique, and warmth and electricity in her playing.”

Maestro Craig Kier, the Annapolis Opera’s Artistic Director since 2020, receives high praise for his “Tesla-like intensity” and “impeccable orchestral support,” while leading performances throughout the United States and on international stages. He will accompany artists Dirk Holzman, a rich lyric baritone whose versatility in many vocal genres has kept him active in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, and Colleen Daly, hailed in the Washington Post for her “mezzo-tinted lower register rising to a wonderful warm top.”

Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite ticketing https://www.eventbrite.com

For more information, please call Temple B’nai Israel at 410-822-0553