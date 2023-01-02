Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know Your Tree Bark?

Happy Mystery Monday and Happy 2023! Do you know your tree bark? What stately native tree grows along many of the trails at Adkins Arboretum?

Last week, we asked you about the swamp sunflower (Helianthus angustifolius) seeds! Swamp sunflowers fill our Parking Lot Alive! gardens with golden hues in the fall, but they continue to offer great structure and interest in winter! These plants are hardy and versatile, growing well in wet and dry conditions. They spread easily by seed and are an important food source for a variety of birds, bees, butterflies, and other insects.

